The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahene Aidoo, is predicting tough times for the country’s cocoa sector.

Mr. Aidoo expressed concerns that shifting weather patterns could lead to significant losses in cocoa yield, potentially amounting to thousands of metric tons.

He bemoaned the impact of extreme weather conditions on Ghana’s cocoa production outputs, which he forecasts will be negatively affected.

“Our cocoa farms have been affected by the extremes of the weather conditions caused by excessive rains and then excessive dryness. It is definitely going to affect production.

“But it is only coming to exacerbate an existing systemic problem. Systemic problems had to do with cocoa swollen shoot disease. That is the main driver of the decrease of production of cocoa in Ghana.”

Mr. Aidoo’s remarks also underscore the urgent need for proactive measures to address the dual challenges of climate change and cocoa diseases to safeguard the future of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

