The Ministry of Health says it is ready to help amicably resolve the outstanding debts owed by some 91 hospitals to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Warnings have been issued by the National Taskforce of the ECG regarding the potential disconnection of these hospitals from the national grid due to accumulated debts.

These health facilities collectively owe a significant sum of GH¢261 million to the power distribution company.

Isaac Offei Baah, the Public Relations Officer for the Health Ministry, emphasized in an interview with Citi News that the government is actively engaging in discussions with the ECG to avoid any disruptions in power supply to these hospitals.

“We owe the Electricity Company of Ghana. We serve the Electricity Company of Ghana. The Electricity Company of Ghana demands their money, that we should pay them for them to avoid this connection. We sit down at a table. We are negotiating. We would be able to meet ECG and solve this problem with them. So we go to a negotiating table. Now, there is going to be another form of reconciliation to look at the total debt owed, whether it is feasible or we have some miscarriage in there. But then, whichever way, and granted that this is the total amount that we owe the Electricity Company of Ghana, we are going to negotiate with them.”

Below are some of the hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG.

Volta region Total GHc15, 163,879

Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70

Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730

Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989

Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043

Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983

Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390

Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822

Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767

Accra East Region Total GHc66, 643,680.32

37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71

Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568

Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966

Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310

Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464

La General Hospital GHc642,954

University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767

Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589

Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666

Tema Region Total GHc8, 227,299.48

Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245

Akuse Govt Hspt GHc1, 723,768

Battor Hspt GHc1, 837,613

General Hspt GHc242, 078

Kpone Health Center GHc379, 520

Ministry of Health GHc378, 864

Municipal Health GHc112, 375

Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589

Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680

Somanya District Hspt GHc1, 352,341

Urban Health GHc672, 222

Accra West Region Total GHc55, 782,569.71

Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468

Korle Bu Teaching Hspt GHc10, 216,075

Nsawam Hspt GHc2, 814,584

Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520

Ridge Regional Hspt GHc41, 595,921

Central Region Total GHc21, 313,839.75

Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745

Cape Coast Municipal Hspt GHc2, 351,591

Central Regional Hspt (Two meters) GHc7,048,927

District Hospital GHc 1,592,822

Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389

Twifo Praso New Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432

Winneba Govt Hspt GHc849, 929

Eastern Region Total GHc21, 031,322

Abirim Dist Hspt GHc1, 266,455

Government Hspt GHc2, 204,650

Asamankese Hspt GHc1, 202,252

Begoro Govt Hspt GHc987, 753

Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724

Kibi Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,947,367

Government Hspt GHc6, 941,454

Koforidua SDA Hspt GHc314, 752

Kwahu Govt Hspt GHc1, 879,985

St. Dominic Hspt GHc1, 996,924

Ashanti Region Total GHc50, 045,753.72

Agogo Hspt GHc3, 290,722

Konongo Govt Hspt GHc2, 066,549

Kumawu Dist Hspt GHc217, 879

Mamhya Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,026,944

Mampong Maternity Hspt GHc299, 775

Bekwai Dist Hspt GHc2, 721,858

Government Hspt GHc1, 908,530

Fomena Govt Hspt GHc300, 360

Obuasi Govt Hspt GHc1, 022,440

Atonsu Govt Hspt GHc2, 860,326

Bibiani Govt Hspt GHc1, 279,540

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226

SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361

St. Patrick Hspt Offinso GHc2, 248,319

Suntreso Govt Hspt GHc2, 030,915

Western Region Total GHc22, 312,253

Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828

Takoradi Hspt (Two meters) GHc3,509,295

Tarkwa Govt Hspt (Three meters) GHc9,499,254

Tarkwa Hspt Apinto GHc2, 391,983

Wassa Dunkwa Hspt (Two meters) GHc294,996

Government Hspt (Two meters) GHc1,708,108

Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220

Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022

Essikado Govt Hspt GHc780,780

Elubo Hspt (Two meters) GHc271,993

Akwantombra Hspt GHc184, 219

