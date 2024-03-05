Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, the Deputy Coordinator at the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat, has come to the defence of the food served in various SHSs, asserting that the meals meet high-quality standards.

Her remarks follow complaints from students about the perceived substandard quality of meals, including reports of inadequate accompaniments such as porridge without bread and rice lacking protein.

In an interview with Nii Larte Lartey on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, March 4, 2024, Nana Afrah refuted these complaints, emphasizing the nutritional value and quality of the provided meals.

She explained that during their monitoring of different SHSs to assess the implementation of the Free SHS policy, she verified the nutritional content of the food.

Consequently, she dismissed the assertions as untrue, underscoring that each school adheres to its specified meal menu.

“I even ate some, it was so nice. You know there’s a menu that we go by every day so maybe I can’t speak for them because maybe on that day when they were taking the porridge, they were not supposed to take the porridge without bread.”

“The tour that I went to, all the food that was served was balanced.”

————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital