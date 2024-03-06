President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana is set to commence large-scale salt production.

He attributes this development to the Ada Songhor Salt project, led by Electrochem Salt Mine Limited, which he believes will significantly transform the Ghanaian economy.

On Ghana’s 67th Independence Day in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on March 6, the President revealed that the project has finally commenced after years of disputes that hindered salt extraction at the site.

“The other major project that is coming on stream, which is bound to make a dramatic change to the economy, is the Ada Songhor Salt project, being spearheaded by Electrochem Salt Mine Ltd, led by the dynamic Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr. Daniel McKorley, aka McDan. After many years of disputes, which prevented the exploitation of salt at the site, work has finally started and salt will be mined on a large commercial scale,” he announced.

President Akufo-Addo further stated that Electrochem Salt Mine is poised to become Africa’s largest salt production facility, with a projected production capacity of two million metric tonnes by 2027.

“With its initial ability to produce some six hundred and fifty thousand metric tons (650,000 MT) of salt per annum, and expanding its productive capacity to one million metric tonnes this year, and to two million metric tonnes by 2027, at ninety-nine-point-nine-nine-percent (99.99%) purity, the Electrochem Salt Mine will be the biggest salt producing facility in Africa. These are figures that should spell a significant change in the economy, and cheer us up,” he stated.

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital