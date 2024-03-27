The Ghana Police Service is in mourning following the tragic loss of three of its valiant officers in a fatal accident on Wednesday, March 27, at Kyekyewere along the Accra – Kumasi Highway.

The officers were en route for Police operational duties when the accident occurred.

A brief statement by the Police noted that in adherence to Ghanaian tradition and the Ghana Police Service Regulations, comprehensive details will be communicated once the bereaved families are officially notified.

