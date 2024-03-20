Latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicates that the cumulative growth of the economy stood at 2.9 percent in 2023.

This is a 0.9 percentage points drop from the 3.8 percent recorded in 2022 but higher than the government’s revised target of 1.5 percent for the period under review.

The fourth quarter also expanded by 3.8 percent. This was the highest for the four quarters of the year 2023.

The annual growth was largely dominated by the service sector which recorded an annual rate of 5.5 percent. The growth rate for the industry sector, however, contracted.

In more than a decade four out of the 22 sub-sectors including crops, trade, repair of vehicles and household goods; mining, quarrying and manufacturing accounted for more than 50 percent of Ghana’s GDP which is increasing over time as the last two have recorded a share of more than 60 percent.

Gross National Income per capita from a local currency perspective has more than doubled since 2018 from GHS 9,813 to GHS 25,349, however from a dollar viewpoint the income per head has remained about the same in the last six years, ranging from a highest US$ 2,453 to a lowest of US$ 2,126.