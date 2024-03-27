The management of Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult Limited, producers of Hepa Plus mixture has appointed Felicia Quenin as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Felicia Quenin, a holder of MBA in Strategic Management and Consulting from KNUST takes over from Dr. Ebenezer Agyemang who had held the position since the inception of the company in 2014. Ebenezer Agyemang remains the founder of the company.

Madam Felicia Quenin until her appointment was the Chief Executive Officer of Abapa mall trading enterprise, a position she has held since 2017.

Having graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with MBA in Strategic Management and Consulting and having previously played various roles at Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult Ltd, Felicia Quenin takes over with a wealth of experience which she believes will propel the company to greater heights.

“I am grateful to the Founder and the entire staff of Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult LTD for believing in me and allowing me to serve in the high office of the Chief Executive Officer of this noble company.

“This milestone will also help me discharge my duties effectively to promote the company’s mission of producing quality and affordable medicines for everyone. It is my vision to make Ebenage Herbal production and consult more competitive in the local and international pharmaceutical market,” Felicia Quenin noted shortly after her appointment.”

With products such as Hepa Plus mixture, Plasmox and Pavi which are highly sought after for their roles in ensuring general well-being, boosting the immune system, treatment of malaria among others, the new CEO is assuring of making the products of the company even more competitive.

Coincidentally, Felicia Quenin had her graduation in MBA in Strategic Management and Consulting from KNUST on 21st March, 2024- Same day she was appointed the CEO of the company.

The company has also appointed Emmanuel Nana Agyemang as Chairman of the Ebenage Executive Committee. He is currently the Aowin Municipal Director, Social welfare and community development. He has MA in Public administration and BA in Sociology and Social Work both from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“I thank God and all the staff of Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult LTD. It has always been our pleasure to learn new and better ways of improving the company’s standards of practice. As the head of the Executive Committee, my interest in learning to create productive opportunities for the company remains important. This new academic achievement will help the committee and the company in general.

“My vision is to set Ebenage Herbal production and consult up high in the manufacturing and distribution of quality, safe, and effective Herbal medicines across the Globe,” he noted after graduating with Master of Public Administration at KNUST on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The founder of Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult Ltd, Ebenezer Agyemang is optimistic that the new change at the top hierarchy is the next logical step, as the company aims at improving its visibility across Ghana and beyond.

