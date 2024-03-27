The Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority has been dissolved. President Akufo-Addo is expected to announce a new Board by the close of the day.

Though no reason was given for the dissolution of the Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-led Board, reports say there have been some disagreements lately.

The move by the President comes days after the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia accused GRA of harassing businesses for taxes due to unrealistic targets.

The dissolved GRA Board had Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as the board chairman, while, Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs. Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as members.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed information suggests that the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Amishaddai Owusu Amoah, has been relieved of his post.

Citi News sources within the GRA, acknowledge hearing the rumours but find it difficult to confirm as no official statement has been received.

At the GRA office, many workers are sceptical about the authenticity of the news. While some claim that the GRA boss was present at the office on Tuesday, however, he has not been seen in the office on Wednesday, March 27.

A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Ghana in December 2023 threatened a series of protests for the continuous stay of Dr. Ammishaddai and a deputy commissioner, Ms. Julie Essiam in office.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, in January 2024 also called on Parliament to declare the Commissioner-General a persona non grata as he had stayed beyond the mandated 60 years, which in effect meant he had no contract with the state.

