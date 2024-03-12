John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing water accessibility in Accra.

With Accra grappling with recent water shortages which Ghana Water Limited has attributed to Accra’s burgeoning population, Mahama addressing the regional house of his chiefs during his Building Ghana Tour stressed the need for proactive measures to tackle the pressing water crisis.

Highlighting the rapid urbanization of Accra, Mahama underscored the necessity of foresight in managing water resources.

He pointed out that while significant strides were made in augmenting water capacity between Professor Mills’ administration and his tenure, subsequent years witnessed a stagnation in expansion efforts.

“We also want to expand water supply to Accra. Accra is going very fast. Recently, the Ghana Water Company complained that they can’t keep up with the supply of water because of the fast expansion of water. What you do is you plan ahead, and that is what we did.”

In outlining his vision to solve the water crisis, Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to addressing Accra’s evolving needs, pledging to prioritize the expansion of water supply upon assuming office.

“Between Professor Mills’ time and my time, we added 40 million gallons of water to Accra’s water supply. In the last eight years, there has not been a single drop expansion in Accra’s water supply. So why do you expect that the water will be enough?

“This is a city that is growing. And so after we added 40 million gallons, at least in eight years, you should have added another 20 million gallons. We have started planning ahead already that when we come into office, we are going to increase the water supply to Accra.”

