Founder and CEO of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has expressed concerns about the recent rift between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin over the anti-gay bill.

The President in a recent letter to Parliament requested them to desist from transmitting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill for his assent, citing court issues. The Speaker retaliated by suspending the approval of new ministers.

During an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr Cudjoe expressed fear that the impasse between the executive and the legislature could adversely impact the economy.

“We are economically saddled, if we don’t talk about gay issues won’t we eat? My only worry is that the impasse could have certain tolls on the economy and the governance process. But indeed, we should learn and be wiser out of this particular care, if we manage to get through to it,” he pointed out.

He emphasized the need for the government to ensure that the impact of the impasse on citizens is mitigated.

“The economy, the impacts on individual rights and indeed anything that we thought may be impacted by this particular anti-gay bill.

“When we heard that the finance minister wrote a letter to the President saying to stay your hands because this may have implications economically, I worried, because I asked myself what were the considerations.”

