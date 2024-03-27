Members of the Locked-up Investment Holders Forum (LIHF) have embarked on a protest aimed at pressuring the Bank of Ghana to address their concerns regarding their locked-up investments.

The members who began the protest around the NDK Finance office around the Accra Sports Stadium had to stop at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum as the Bank of Ghana premises remain a security zone.

Addressing the press, convener of the group, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, explained that they had to plead with the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum authorities to seek shelter given the harsh weather conditions should they stand in the streets opposite the Bank of Ghana.

“You would recall that when the Minority in Parliament held their protest, they stopped them at this point and so we don’t want to force the police to go against their own rule and we were even going to do it at the roadside but the sun is too much and so we pleaded to be allowed here but the original plan was to do it at the roadside.”

Meanwhile, ten members of the group have been selected to go in person to interact with the Finance Minister to re-echo the content of their petition presented last November.

“The next plan is to go to the Ministry of Finance. Ten of us will go and meet the minister and we have already given a petition to them since November, 2023 so we are going to find out what the minister is doing about it.”

