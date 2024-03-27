The family of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has announced the passing of his wife, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

A statement issued by the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, has confirmed that a Janazah prayer and burial will be conducted at 2 pm, following Islamic traditions, at the Chief Imam’s residence.

Sympathizers are kindly requested to arrive at 1 pm to participate in the prayer and extend their support to the grieving family during this challenging time.

