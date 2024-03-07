The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed sadness over the demise of his fellow MP for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Expressing his deep shock at the unexpected loss, the Minority Leader mentioned that a comprehensive statement would be issued later to address and provide more details about the sad event.

He made the brief statement at the NDC party headquarters, where he was on his way to a National Executives Committee meeting to discuss the announcement of John Mahama’s running mate.

Sources close to the family confirmed to Citi News that the 45-year-old MP reportedly died after a short illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

John Ampontuah Kumah, popularly called Lawyer John Kumah, in Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, was commonly described by his constituents as a man of integrity with a focus on job creation and inspires hope for the future in both young and old.

He was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm with footprint construction projects all over Ghana.

Upon becoming a lawyer, he founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm, until the President appointed him as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

At the helm of NEIP, he oversaw the training of 45,000 start-ups in three years, under the Presidential Business Support Programme, and supported 10,000 beneficiaries, leading to the creation of numerous jobs for the youth all over the country.

He has over 17 years of continuous working and leadership experience which exhibits his creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting youth development.