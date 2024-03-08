Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, is seeking clarification from media personality Captain Smart regarding allegations that her husband was poisoned.

In an official complaint, she has asked the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the Onua TV presenter substantiates his claims about the circumstances leading to her husband’s death.

During a live TV programme, Captain Smart claimed that the Deputy Finance Minister, who died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, had been severely affected by food poisoning.

He also suggested that Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was another potential target.

In a statement, the widow expressed that these allegations are intensifying their existing distress, labelling them as “misinforming and unfortunate”.

Apostle Lilian is urging the police to probe these claims to clarify the speculative narrative surrounding her husband’s death.

Read below the statement by John Kumah’s wife

JOHN KUMAH’S WIDOW DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM CAPTAIN SMART AMID POISONING ALLEGATIONS

On 21st February 2024, Onua TV published a video in which the presenter alleged that the Deputy Finance Minister, was severely suffering from the effects of food poisoning while other politicians were targets. The presenter also raised caution about alleged plots to assassinate or defame other persons with political, religious, and business interests; allegations which have heightened anxiety among citizens and political stakeholders alike.

In a complaint to the Police, Mrs Kumah has indicated the allegation by Mr. Smart as misinforming and unfortunate, adding to the suffering and pain of the family of the late Mr. John Kumah, who doubled as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu and a Deputy Finance Minister. She has additionally requested the Police to investigate the basis for the claims by Mr. Smart.

The lawmaker passed away in the early hours of 7th March 2024 from causes that are yet to be revealed to the general public.

The development further adds a layer of public concern on the frequent release of sensitive and accusatorial information by Mr. Smart, often with threats of revealing full evidence but stopping short of same.

