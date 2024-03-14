Joseph Kwame Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, has expressed concern over the increasing incidents of cyber fraud in his constituency.

Mr Kumah lamented that despite the efforts of the police to clamp down on such fraudulent activities, about 15 of his constituents have fallen victim to acts of impersonation and other forms of cyber fraud.

The MP made these revelations while addressing journalists in Parliament.

He called for more stringent measures to combat the menace of cybercrime, which is fast becoming a major issue in his constituency.

“The surge in fraudsters duping the youth of Ghana, duping all manner of persons through social media identity theft, defrauding people through impersonation, using MPs pictures, creating multiple social media accounts, Facebook Messenger and what have you.”

“I have become worried for years now but today I have seen that it is our collective responsibility beginning from we individuals as MP and a societal issue that we must all see as a problem,” he stated.