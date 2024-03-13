The spokesperson for John Mahama’s campaign team, Beatrice Annan, has lamented Ghana’s economic state and urged Ghanaians to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December elections to ensure a quick economic recovery.

She indicated that the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is committed to fulfilling his promises to the people of Ghana if he is elected president in the December elections.

Notable among Mahama’s promises are his 24-hour economy, his pledge to stabilize the economy, improve agriculture, and resolve Accra’s water crisis.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Beatrice Annan said Ghanaians can expect improvement under an NDC administration.

“His policy, which is very comprehensive in the area of agriculture and agribusiness, is one that is calculated to make us self-reliant. I think he has also been speaking on a number of things. For instance, how to review the existing mining contracts we have and how to invest more in exploration so that Ghana’s percentage anytime we discover mineral will not just be 5 percent but will be something substantial that can help us.”

“And so there are lots of things to be done and then we pray that the people of Ghana will give [ex]President Mahama the nod because where we are is simply a mess and we do not deserve to be here.”

