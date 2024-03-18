The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has accused Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, of plagiarizing a statement from the Nigerian Communication Commission during a briefing in Parliament on the network challenges facing the country.

During her address, the Ablekuma West MP outlined measures being taken by the government to address the internet interruptions.

However, addressing journalists, Murtala Mohammed said the fake address by the Minister is unacceptable.

He highlighted that many of the statements made by the Minister were copied word for word from a statement issued by the Nigerian Communication Commission.

Describing the Minister’s actions as unacceptable, Murtala Mohammed emphasized that Parliament is a house of records and expects original information from Ministers during discussions of important issues.

“Parliament is a house of records and when Ministers are to appear before Parliament to provide information of a very important issue like the internet interruption we are facing, the least we expect from the Minister is to tell us something that is not original.

“When the minister was making the statement, I went to the Nigerian Communication Commission website, and I realized that many of the things the minister said were taken directly from a statement which was issued by the Nigerian Communication Commission word to word and I really think it is just unacceptable.

“But some of us are not surprised, H.E. the president in his first inaugural address, plagiarized four American presidents.”

