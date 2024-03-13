Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State-Designate for Finance, has acknowledged that there were areas in the management of the National Cathedral project that could have been handled more effectively.

During her vetting on Wednesday, March 13, Mrs. Osei-Asare conceded that improvements could have been made in overseeing the project.

She stressed the importance of the Board of Trustees in fundraising to support the project’s completion, noting that while the government has made its contribution, it’s now imperative for the trustees to fulfil their role in advancing the project.

“Mr. Chairman, I think we could have gone over it better than what we have done, that I must admit because, for me, it’s a very personal issue because I’m a Christian”.

“Mr Chairman, the National Cathedral is also made up of trustees and these trustees are also supposed to, they are there to raise monies to help complete the project. Government has contributed its seed fund and I believe that now is also up to the trustees to also do their part to make sure we realize this dream.”

The project has encountered considerable public criticism, particularly concerning transparency issues surrounding its financing and construction progress.

Originally slated for commissioning on March 6, the National Cathedral has drawn scrutiny, especially from minority MPs, who have voiced concerns over its expenditure and lack of transparency in fund allocation

————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital