Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica have achieved a major academic milestone by graduating together from the Institute of Paralegal Training & Leadership Studies [IPSL] with a professional Master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Okyeame Kwame shared the news of their second Masters on his social media platforms:

“We graduated together from IPLS with a professional master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution…The course was informative and practical, and all the instructors were friendly, helpful, and respectful. We’re truly excited about the possibilities this new knowledge opens up for us.” He wrote

The couple expressed their gratitude to God, their family, friends, and fans for their unvacillating support. They also thanked IPSL for their professionalism.

Okyeame Kwame and Annica have been married for 15 years and have two children together: Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Nsia-Apau.

