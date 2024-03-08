Professor Joshua Alabi, the 2020 Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has hailed the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the 2024 election, describing it as the best choice.

According to Professor Alabi, the former Education Minister brings a wealth of experience and credibility to the party’s ticket.

Speaking to journalists following the endorsement of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate, Professor Alabi emphasized the need for the NDC to focus on its campaign.

He highlighted that the selection process considered her abilities and commitments, noting that Professor Opoku-Agyemang emerged as the preferred choice from a pool of other qualified candidates.

“There was a marking scheme and it was very tight and she emerged the best and we have gotten what we wanted and what is left for us to do is focus on our campaign and move straight to work.

“As the general secretary said, integrity, her ability to handle issues in the absence of the president, her experience in life and of course, she managed a whole university which is just like a mini country.”

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was officially endorsed as the running mate for the NDC’s flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 general elections by the party’s National Executive Committee on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Notably, this marks Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s second consecutive term as the running mate, having previously served in the same capacity during the 2020 election.

