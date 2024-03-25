Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has challenged individuals advocating for the issuance of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish their own proposed schedules.

His remarks come amidst the prevailing power challenges in the country, notably in the Greater Accra Region, impacting both individuals and businesses.

Despite mounting pressure for a structured load-shedding timetable, ECG has maintained its stance against implementing one, asserting the absence of an official “dumsor” situation and thus deeming a timetable unnecessary.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and several prominent figures have been vocal in their calls for ECG to release a timetable. They have also called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to acknowledge the current power crisis.

However, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, challenged critics to devise their own timetable if they deem it necessary.

He questioned the purpose of creating a timetable when ECG has stated that there is no such plan in place.

“Ask those who want it to bring it if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable. The ECG says that there’s no timetable coming, why do you want to bring a timetable, for what purpose? Why would somebody wake up and wish evil and wish bad for the country? When it is not planned, you can’t tell the person.”

Dr. Opoku Prempeh assured the public that efforts are being made to address the challenges being faced in the power sector.

