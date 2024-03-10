In a heartening display of community engagement and a commitment to sports development, Mr. Sebastian Deh, the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpando Constituency, with his team graced the Heart of Lions football club with a motivational visit during their final training session yesterday, March 9th, ahead of their clash today, 10th March with Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.

Mr. Deh’s visit to the Kpando Sports Stadium was not merely ceremonial but rooted in a genuine desire to uplift and support local sports initiatives. With a keen focus on developing sports within the Kpando Constituency, he took the opportunity to commend the team for their recent victory against Asante Kotoko, urging them to replicate their success with an even more emphatic triumph in their upcoming game.

Acknowledging the pivotal role that sports play in fostering unity and community pride, Mr. Deh’s words of encouragement resonated deeply with the players, instilling in them a sense of purpose and determination as they prepared to take on Real Tamale United.

However, Mr. Deh’s support extended beyond his promise. Recognizing the physical demands of the sport, he generously donated packs of bottled water to the team, ensuring they remained hydrated and energized throughout the game.

The significance of Mr. Deh’s gesture was further amplified by his acknowledgement of the unwavering commitment and benevolence of Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, the Board Chairman of Kpando Heart of Lions. Recounting his good deeds and investments in developing Kpando especially his investments in the refurbishment of the Kpando Sports Stadium, Mr. Deh underscored the importance of community leaders like Mr. Kutortse in nurturing and empowering the next generation of athletes.

As anticipation builds for the highly anticipated encounter between Heart of Lions and Real Tamale United, the team finds themselves buoyed not only by Mr. Deh’s words of encouragement but also by the overwhelming support of the Kpando Community. With the match set to take place this afternoon, March 10th, 3PM at the Kpando Sports Stadium, the players are poised to showcase their skill, determination, and resilience on the field, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of their supporters.

In the spirit of unity and collaboration, Mr. Sebastian Deh’s visit to the Heart of Lions football club along with Constituency Youth Organizer, Nelson Deh, and Deputy Youth Organizer, Hafiz Salifu, serves as a testament to the transformative power of community engagement and the boundless potential that lies within our youth. As they take to the field, they do so not only as athletes but as ambassadors of hope, inspiration, and the enduring spirit of Kpando.