Franklin Cudjoe, the Founder and President of IMANI Africa, has criticised the decision to imprison individuals who identify as gays, describing it as ‘senseless.’

On February 28, 2024, Parliament passed a bill criminalising LGBTQ activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Individuals found guilty under this law could face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act may face a jail term of three to five years.

In an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Cudjoe expressed his belief that the bill lacked thoughtful analysis and consideration in terms of imprisoning gays.

“I don’t think it is sensible to imprison anyone who you believe is gay unless of course, that person must have raped, you think must have unduly influenced other people, especially minors and you found them.

“But how are you going to police people who are doing their acts in the bedroom…I think the law was limited in terms of sensible thinking and analysis in that regard,” he stated.

