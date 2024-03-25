The ongoing strike led by three teacher unions is severely affecting students, leaving them without proper instruction and support in their academic pursuits.

During a visit by Citi News to various schools in the Ashanti region on Monday, a stark absence of teachers was observed. Only headteachers were present, overseeing the students for a limited period before dismissing them.

Although the headteachers refrained from providing official comments, they expressed deep concerns regarding the strike’s detrimental impact on academic activities.

Additionally, they noted a significant decline in student attendance, with instances of students leaving school premises early.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) initiated a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, seeking improved service conditions.

Despite the National Labour Commission’s directive to end the strike, the three teacher unions are persisting with their action.