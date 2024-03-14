The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has reported a significant disruption in the telecommunications sector as multiple submarine fibre optics cables that provide internet connectivity to the country are currently experiencing outages.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 14, it said some of these cables are completely down, while others are only delivering limited capacity.

“This is impacting internet, data and Voice over IP (VoIP) services of the members of the Chamber; the Mobile Network Operators and the Data Service Providers to varying degrees. As a result, customers and subscribers are currently experiencing service challenges,” it stated.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said investigations were being carried out, as well as work to resolve the current problems to restore service to customers.

“The inconvenience to customers is deeply regretted,” it added.

MTN, one of the leading telecommunications companies, also issued an apology to its customers for the ongoing disruption in accessing data services and reaching their call centre.

The disruption, as explained by the company, is due to an issue with their international undersea cables. This has resulted in significant challenges for subscribers who rely on MTN’s services for their daily communication and internet needs.

MTN’s technical teams are currently working diligently with their international partners to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The company has expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by this disruption.

In their statement, MTN said, “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and will keep subscribers updated. Thank you.”

As the situation develops, MTN promises to keep its subscribers updated on the progress of the restoration efforts. Customers are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

This outage is having a considerable impact on the internet, data, and Voice over IP (VoIP) services of the members of the Chamber, including Mobile Network Operators and Data Service Providers. As a result, customers and subscribers are currently experiencing service challenges.

Further investigations into the cause of these outages are being carried out. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to resolve the current problems and restore service to customers as quickly as possible.

The inconvenience caused to customers due to these disruptions is deeply regretted. The relevant authorities have assured that they are doing everything possible to restore normalcy and have asked for the public’s patience during this time.

