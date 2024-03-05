Many a time we hear about the American Dream. I have not really heard about the British Dream. I think we might be hearing about the Canadian Dream soon. The Chinese might be past the idea of dreaming. But is there a Ghanaian Dream? Folks have been talking about it on social media though via #GhanaianDream. There are lots of Ghanaian Dream versions by Ghanaians from all walks of life, and all sorts of opinions, needs, wants, beliefs, situations and experiences. I have a Ghanaian Dream. One I would love to wake up to. A few years from Ghana’s 67th birthday. Read on.

Start

A Ghanaian man/woman wakes up in the morning in his SSNIT Flat in Accra, turns off his alarm clock made in China, and then tunes into the Citi Breakfast Show via the Citi News app. He eventually gets out of his bedsheets sewn in Kumasi, puts on his clothes made by Wear Ghana, belt made in Kumasi by DOK, socks from Chale Socks, shoes from Horseman Shoes, and puts on his Caveman watch.

He proceeds to have his breakfast – A1 bread, Tom Brown Mix from Kolikoli, eggs from Ulzenap Farms, drinks his pineapple juice from Blue Skies, puts milk made in a factory in Ghana in his coffee produced in the Volta Region by Kawa Moka.

He jumps into his Kantanka car to the GOIL service station to refuel. He takes his Mara phone made in Rwanda and buys data for his AirtelTigo card (Ghana government owned) using expressPay. He pays for the fuel using Momo pay, which does not come with e-levy charges.

At noon, he messages his friend on WhatsApp using the kasahorow keyboard to meet for lunch. He leverages the SnooCode he received, leaves his Kasapreko office and joins his friend who has been snacking on Kofi Brokeman, at a Ghanaian-owned restaurant called Yenkodi which they found on Hubtel. They both eat waakye that uses Evivi rice, and drink Volta wines. He has his Silver Mint toothpicks on hand for the stubborn chicken pieces.

He returns to work discussing how to get Alomo bitters into more Asian countries. As this meeting ends, he is reminded to add more to his investments through the Achieve App. After work, he goes to a karaoke event at Honeysuckle, an event he had found on eGoTickets, singing multiple R2Bees songs.

He returns home to see that the lights are off. He uses the Brassica app to pay for his electricity bill & then expressPay again to pay for his DSTV so that he can watch the #SuperClash on GTV Sports. For dinner, he takes some Neat Fufu and prepares fufu with palm nut soup, with meat that can be traced to Bolgatanga. He enjoys this with a chilled bottle of Orijin. He retires to bed and falls asleep listening to some Ghanaian #MusicWeDeyFeel.

Let us grow Ghana’s economy by buying #MadeInGhana It will take you deciding to support Ghanaian made goods to help the cedi against the dollar, amongst other things.

Let’s be true Ghanaians – #GhanaianDream state. Let’s support, grow, scale our own during this #HeritageMonth.

PS: You didn’t see my Ghanaian Dream yet on Twitter?

