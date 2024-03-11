The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) branch at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has officially called off its indefinite strike.

The strike, which commenced on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, was initiated in response to the government’s failure to disburse the Online Teaching Support Allowance.

Efforts were made to resolve the issue through a scheduled hearing with the National Labour Commission, set for February 28, 2024.

However, the association did not attend the hearing, explaining that the Ministry of Education had neglected their concerns.

They expressed dissatisfaction, stating, “Members are of the general view that they have been neglected, treated disrespectfully, and cannot continue romancing the stone.”

They, however, emphasized the need for their concerns to be met immediately.

Speaking to Citi News, the treasurer of the UTAG branch of the university, Dr. Maximillan Robert Selorm Doku revealed that the issue is currently in court, but they have resumed work based on humanitarian grounds.

“The NLC has directed the executive secretary to take the matter to court so it’s being processed. We are looking forward to the Ministry of Education. Meanwhile, because of one or two things and other humanitarian grounds, we have called off the strike.

“Since we have seen a positive orientation on the part of NLC we believe that the matter will be resolved soon and so we decided to call off the strike effective March 5. NLC is suing the Ministry of Education for not honouring the agreement or ruling at the NLC.

