The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has highlighted the inadequacy of the country’s generated revenue to meet its infrastructural demands.

He underscored the necessity for the government to resort to borrowing from the international capital market to supplement its efforts in addressing the country’s infrastructure needs.

Expressing concern about the revenue raised from the various ports across the country during a visit to the Tema Port, which forms part of a broader economic strategy aimed at curtailing revenue losses and diminishing perceptions of corruption within port operations, the Finance Minister charged port authorities and the Ghana Revenue Authority to improve on their operations to enhance revenue collection.

“What we generate in Ghana is not enough to meet our infrastructural needs and that is why we borrow and when we borrow, we need to pay given that you are the footsoldiers when it comes to revenue mobilisation, let me commend you for the sacrifices you continue to make to improve our revenue efforts.”

He also announced that to block the revenue leakages at the port, the GRA commissioner-general must approve goods that leave the various warehouses at the ports.

“I have received information that there are some goods that are not accounted for and I have been discussing with the commissioner-general how we resolve this because we must put in extreme measures to ensure the accountability of commanders at the warehouses. The commissioner-general will have to approve every goods that leaves the warehouse.”

