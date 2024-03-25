Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games, has called on all Ghanaians to prioritize the proper maintenance of the facilities utilized for the event.

He emphasized that the upkeep of these facilities is crucial as it would contribute to the enhancement of various sporting disciplines across the country.

“It must be a responsibility for all of us as Ghanaians to maintain the facilities and not go like the CAN 2008 facilities that were left to waste away after the tournament,” he told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Monday, March 25, 2024.

He also thanked members of the committee for helping organise a successful event and celebrated the sacrifices made in the organisation of the games.

“I take this opportunity to thank my members for the work we have done to grow and improve sports in our country and we have developed so many sports facilities.

“Everybody was crying and saying that our resources were inadequate but despite the challenges that we were going through, we pulled through. People thought that because of the financial challenges, we should not have hosted the games but the facilities that we have built as a result of hosting the games will improve sports in the country.”

The games started on March 8 and ended on March 23, 2024.

