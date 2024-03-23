The National Service Scheme (NSS) has assured personnel that it will soon pay them their outstanding allowances.

The Director of Corporate Affairs of the Scheme, Armstrong Esaah says the issues for the delay in the payment have been resolved.

He told Selorm Adonoo in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Friday that the management of the scheme had done everything possible to ensure that their allowances were paid.

He also apologised to them for the delay in the payments.

“I think that the issues and the challenges that caused the delay in the payment of their allowances mostly have been cleared and so we want to assure them that within the shortest possible time payment would be made to clear the January and February.”

“…We empathise with them. We understand the plights they are going through. But we want to assure them that management has taken every step it needs to take to ensure that they are paid within the shortest possible time.

“Let me also apologise to them for the delay in the payment of their allowances and also appeal to them to rescind their decision of going on strike as it is being rumoured.”

Meanwhile, Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah, the Secretary of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), has declared that the Association will no longer accept excuses from the National Service Scheme regarding the delayed payment of its members’ allowances.

He said the Association demands a specific date for the payment of all three months of arrears owed to its members.

This follows earlier threats of industrial action if the allowances were not promptly paid.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital