The Minority in Parliament has criticized President Akufo-Addo for the delay in addressing the KPMG report on the audit of the revenue mobilisation contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

Despite SML refuting claims made in an investigative piece in December 2023, stating that it was awarded a 5-year contract instead of a 10-year one and denying allegations of taking $100 million annually from the contract, President Akufo-Addo suspended the deal pending a KPMG probe by January 16, 2024.

However, the deadline was extended to February 23, 2024.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, expressed dissatisfaction with the President’s silence on the report for over a month, implying a lack of commitment to fighting corruption.

“When Parliament decided to investigate this matter, the president took over that matter and said he was investigating it in two weeks. As we speak, it is over a month, in fact, six weeks and Ghana is still waiting for the report.

“No matter how long it takes, Parliament will do its work by investigating this dubious SML contract awarded by GRA and the Finance Ministry.”

