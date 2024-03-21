Freelance journalist Edem Srem has voiced concerns regarding the destruction of Ghana’s water bodies due to illegal mining, known as ‘galamsey’.

The degradation of water bodies and vegetation across various regions is attributed to ‘galamsey’ activities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo faces significant criticism for not effectively addressing the issue.

During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, hosted by Bernard Avle, Mr. Srem identified the Western Region as the epicentre of illegal mining.

He named Wassa Dadieso, Wassa Jaman, Wassa Japa, Wassa Bepo, and Tarkwa as the primary ‘galamsey’ hotspots in the region.

“As we speak, the Western Region is the worst place for ‘galamsey’. I call it the ‘galamsey’ capital of Ghana. You have Wassa Dadieso, Wassa Jaman, Wassa Japa, Wassa Bepo, Tarkwa itself, and almost all the places around the Bogoso-Ayanfuri highway road. You have a lot of illegal miners there,” he stated.

Srem lamented the destruction of forest lands near the Bogoso-Ayanfuri highway due to these activities.

“The forest lands close to Bogoso-Ayanfuri highway road have been destroyed,” he lamented.

Srem lamented the destruction of forest lands near the Bogoso-Ayanfuri highway due to these activities.

Highlighting the situation in Dadieso, he noted that approximately 50 to 60 changfan machines are operated by around 200 young miners.

“The miners use alluvial changfan to do the processing. There are about 200 young people, some of them are from the town, but some of them are not from Dadieso; they are from all over the country, from the North, South.”

Asked where the illegal miners return when they are done with their operations, he stated they go on a spending spree in the town.

“They live in Dadieso town, so in the evening, when they close and you go to the town, they describe it as hot, the town becomes hot, it means the boys come with money to spend. They spend most of their money there, and girls there enjoy a lot. They stay there for the mining; when they are done, they move to another place, and the town becomes a ghost town,” Srem stated.

The freelance journalist also condemned the hazardous use of mercury in mining processes, emphasizing the risks to the miners’ health.

“They use mercury in the mining, which is another dangerous thing that is happening in small-scale mining.”

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital