The lifeless body of a three-year-old girl was discovered without her tongue after she had been missing for three days in Dagombaline, within the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Children playing football in the vicinity stumbled upon the body while retrieving their ball from a building housing police officers.

The body was found on the top floor of the building, currently undergoing renovation following a recent fire.

The victim, Taslima Labaran, a twin, had been missing since Thursday, despite her mother’s efforts, including lodging an official complaint with the police.

Rukaya Muntari, the grieving mother, recounted her last moments with her missing daughter, expressing her frustration over the unsuccessful search efforts.

Police officers, aided by community members, have transported the body to the morgue as part of their investigation.

The incident has brought fear in the community, with residents gathering at the scene to witness the tragic discovery.

