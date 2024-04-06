A former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, has stated that the media is to blame for the misunderstanding of issues around the marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and 13-year-old Naa Okromo.

NiiBi Ayi-Bonte castigated the media for what he likened to sensationalism, which he said has caused all the bad commentary about the marriage, which has no sexual duties attached.

He told the host of The Big Issue Selorm Adonoo, on Citi FM and Citi TV that the media did not do due diligence in reporting of the issues.

“The issue around this is because of the media reportage. Sometimes, the headlines generate all manner of topics for us to discuss. What I learned about media law at Law School is that when you are putting up a story, you should look at the implications and if you are not sure, you should check and check well.

“You should give it the benefit of the doubt. A story says that a 12-year-old girl gets married to a 63-year-old man and what a journalist is expected to do is to check how long the practice has been in existence. Is the current Gborbu Wulomo the first person who might have done that?”

“For me, where I come from, we have stool wives and they are not performing sexual duties and I can tell you that we are making noise about nothing because the lady has not been defiled,” Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte further defended the marriage.

