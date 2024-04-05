Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has announced plans to roll out an initiative aimed at bolstering the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana through a dedicated fund arrangement.

In a meeting with members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr Bawumia underscored the importance of supporting local drug manufacturers to reduce reliance on imports.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer also expressed his commitment to enhancing the sector’s capabilities if he is elected president in the upcoming December polls, highlighting the need for a specialized financial institution to facilitate this endeavour.

Dr. Bawumia articulated his vision for positioning Ghana as a regional manufacturing hub, stressing the significance of allocating adequate financial resources to achieve this goal.

He underscored the potential benefits of leveraging Ghana’s comparative advantages in the pharmaceutical sector.

“We need a financial institution that understands the business so for me, I believe that once we have made the decision that we are going to make Ghana a hub for manufacturing in this subregion, then you have to support it with the financial resources.

“And I think the gain from that would be huge for Ghana. And I think we should do it because we have a comparative advantage.”

