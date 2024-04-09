The National Democratic Congress has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of being evasive regarding the alleged disappearance of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), despite the EC’s denial of any missing devices.

Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, suggested that the devices are intentionally being withheld by someone within the system, contrary to the EC’s assertions.

His remarks follow allegations made by the Minority in Parliament on March 19, claiming the loss of some BVDs from the EC’s inventory.

Critiquing the EC for its failure to identify those responsible for the alleged loss despite close monitoring during distribution and collection, Nketiah highlighted the need for transparency.

Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer, the Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the NDC echoed these sentiments, stating that the EC has been shifting its stance on the issue, reinforcing the party’s call for an independent investigation into the matter.

“They are evasive in whatever they are telling Ghanaians about this issue. That is why we went there with 35 sets of questions.”

“…They continue shifting goalposts. You push them they go this way; you push them they go this way. This has strengthened our position that this electoral commission should be thoroughly investigated by an outside body. Because a lot of things are not going on well there,” he stated.

