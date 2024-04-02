The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is contemplating discussions with certain individuals who have expressed interest in contesting in the Parliamentary Primaries leading up to the Ejisu Constituency by-election.

The aim is to persuade them to withdraw their candidacy in favour of fostering unity within the party.

Already, the Constituency Chairman, who initially declared his intention to contest, has retracted his decision, particularly since the party has officially opened nominations for its Parliamentary Primaries.

Currently, nine individuals are vying for candidacy in the Parliamentary Primaries, including notable figures such as Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi says the party is working to ensure unity in the Ejisu Constituency after the demise of the Member of Parliament for the area.

“Big party like NPP, there are a lot of people who want to serve. When our precious MP [John Kumah] joined ancestors, a lot of people in this constituency thought that it will be appropriate for them to also step in. So that they can bring everybody together to serve the NPP in Ashanti region and the and Ejisu constituency. At the moment we are united. We talked to the constituency Chaiman to rescind his decision to contest after he shown interest. We advised him to help the organization of the elections and the 2024 general elections.” he said.

New Patriotic Party’s National First Vice Chair, Danquah Smith Buttey, also explained the modalities of the exercise.

Chairman Buttey said, “Our noble MP is gone, and we need somebody who will replace him in Parliament. Therefore, in our constitution, when somebody pass on, we open nominations for those who are interested in the constituency to pick forms. After the picking, they will submit, and we do vetting, and then we will do elections. This morning, I came here to open nominations. Nomination forms is GHC3,000, when you are coming to submit it, you pay GHC35,000.

“If you are woman or youth, between 18 to 40years, or disabled, you have to pay half of the amount, which is GHC17.500. Those who are ready and capable will come for the forms.”

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital