The National Food Suppliers Association (NAFSA) has requested police protection as they plan to stage a picket at the premises of the Ministry of Education on April 22, 2024.

In a letter to the police service dated Tuesday, April 2, the Association stated that “we intend to be there until we are able to have a meaningful engagement that will result in the payment of our members’ unpaid arrears.”

The Association expressed that this action has become necessary due to perceived inequity and lack of transparency in the distribution of funds designated for suppliers.

Meanwhile, on March 26, the Association in a statement threatened to picket at the premises of the Education Ministry if the outstanding debts owed to its members were not settled within 14 days.

“We suspect a deliberate and unconscionable attempt by the Ministry of Education to frustrate the operational activities of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to the disadvantage and chagrin of the suppliers,” it added.