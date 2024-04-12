The government through the Obuasi Municipal Assembly (OMA) has provided GH¢270,000 in relief items and cash to the 600 people displaced by a recent rainstorm at Koffekrom in Obuasi.

The money presented to the Chiefs and people of Koffekrom by the Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly Elijah Adansi- Bonah is to help reduce suffering and aid recovery on the part of victims.

About 60 houses were affected by the devastating rainstorm which occurred on Thursday 28th March, 2024, with scores of people injured in the process. While no life was lost, the Obuasi Senior High Technical School and the AngloGold Ashanti JHS were severely hit.

Presenting the money and items to the affected people, Adansi-Bonah said the government was shattered by the level of destruction describing it as unprecedented.

He said after a series of visits and engagements with the chief and the Disaster Management Committee, a road map was developed on how to compensate affected people.

“After the disaster struck, I had to liaise with relevant agencies including NADMO, the Chief and the Disaster Management Committee of Koffekrom and the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West Kwaku Kwarteng to arrive at a more befitting compensation for the victims.”

The MCE presented 60 packs of roofing sheets, 450 wood and 50 bags of cement to those who had yet to reroof their buildings. A cash amount of GH¢150,000 was presented to individuals who had already reroofed their buildings to make up for their losses.

More relief packages in the offing

In addition to the donation, the MCE said the government through the Assembly has committed to settling the medical bills of those who were injured and have been treated while it is in the process of procuring 88 bags of rice for others.

Elijah Adansi-Bonah stated that the Assembly has so far begun reroofing the Dormitory 4 block at Obuasi Sec-Tech, adding that plans are afoot to attend to the Science Laboratory, Assembly Hall and other classrooms affected by the disaster.

The MCE commended efforts by the Chief of Abadwum Professor Amoako Tuffour, Edubiasehene Oguahyia Oduropanin Birikorang I and other individuals for supporting the victims.

He appealed to individuals, groups and corporate bodies to also offer support to the disaster victims.

The beneficiaries commended the MCE and government for the swift intervention.

Solomon Fordjour who was given GH¢10,000 cash said the donation had come as a welcome relief to him, stressing that he had a torrid time reroofing his house.

“I lost hope, I thought it was all over for me after the disaster. I had to borrow so much from the bank to repair my house. This money will help me pay off my debt,” he said.

Madam Regina Asiamah on her part said the disaster had a psychological impact on her.

She said she lost all her belongings after the rainfall, emphasizing that the donation would go a long way to help her recoup her losses.

