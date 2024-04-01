Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to train approximately 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications if he is elected in the 2024 polls.

He made these remarks while addressing a crowd in Kwahu Mpraeso on Saturday, March 30, following a special Easter health walk.

“The future is technology, and the youth of this country are important to drive what we want to do in technological advancement. That is why I have said we will train about 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications under my Presidency.”

The NPP flagbearer promised to implement bold decisions if elected, including a new tax system.

“A vote for me is a vote for bold solutions. And a vote for my opponent is a vote for old solutions. I am coming with new ideas and bold solutions to move our country forward. As I have said, I am coming with a new tax system which will bring a flat tax rate and also grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia urged NPP supporters to work diligently together to secure victory in the presidential elections and a parliamentary majority.

