Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has strongly denied allegations of being a recipient of a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Madam Bawah Mogtari is allegedly part of a list of persons who benefitted from scholarships from the government.

In a Facebook post, she accused members of the New Patriotic Party of peddling falsehoods to compromise her credibility and integrity.

Furthermore, she clarified that she has never been a student at Portsmouth University, debunking another facet of the disinformation campaign aimed at her.

“Disregard the propaganda and falsehood being peddled by the dishonest NPP apparatchiki that I benefited from a Government of Ghana Scholarship.”

“Let me state without any fear of equivocation or contradiction that I have never applied for or received a grant or scholarship from either the GNPC or Ghana’s Scholarship Secretariat.”

“And for the avoidance of doubt I have never been a student of the Portsmouth University.”

Read below the Facebook post by Joyce Bawah Mogtari

