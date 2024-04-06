Nana Ohene Ntow, a prominent member of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, has declared that Ghana is currently facing a dire state of emergency.

He asserts that the country’s present challenges demand urgent attention, prompting voters to seriously consider Alan Kyerematen’s proposed solutions and vote for him.

His remarks follow the recent alliance forged between Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, and Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM).

Ntow argues that Ghanaians should not require a decade to recognize the value of Kyerematen’s proposals and the alliance’s agenda. He points to persistent power outages, commonly known as ‘dumsor,’ and the return to IMF assistance as glaring signs that the current political options have failed to address the nation’s pressing issues.

“Let me just tell you Ghana is in a dire state of emergency, economically, in terms of political leadership, and governance, Ghana is in crisis, except for those who don’t want to admit it because they might be held culpable.

“But the fact is everybody does their bit. If Ghana is in such a dire situation and Alan comes with this proposal and you are saying that the proposal is nice but we need one 1 year or 10 years to decide because after all, that is their choice. But I am telling you it shouldn’t take Ghanaians 10 years to decide to choose what Alan Kyerematen and the alliance are proposing,” he stated on Eyewitness News on April 5, 2024.

“At the end of Mahama administration, we had dumsor but at the end of the NPP government today, we have dumsor and IMF, so what is new? If despite all these things people are NDC and NPP, I understand but now there is a choice, he added.

The formal announcement of the alliance between the Movement for Change, the National Interest Movement, and other stakeholders is scheduled for April 17, 2024.