The National Labour Commission (NLC) has cited the absence of Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam as a reason for the government’s delay in addressing the concerns raised by three aggrieved pre-tertiary teacher unions.

This delay persists even after the unions failed to reach a resolution with the government within a week following the suspension of their nationwide strike.

The industrial action, which lasted two weeks, stemmed from the demand for improved conditions of service.

Addressing the media after an engagement with the teacher unions, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, emphasized the need to facilitate negotiations to address the issue.

“Having come before the Commission, the grounds were set for the proper thing to be done. That is to give the parties time to negotiate. They were given one week. They have held four meetings already. And you know, the issues were about 17.

“According to them, within the four meetings, they have been able to narrow it down to about six. And there was the need for them to engage further but actually, they would have been able to complete it by now. But you know, all that they are talking about is one of finance and right now those in charge who could give the mandate and approval for the agreement as the negotiations concluded, are having a spring meeting in the United States. That is the cause of the delay.”

