Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly called Jnr Pope, is dead.

The actor died this afternoon while filming in Asaba, Delta State capital.

According to our source, the actor died during a boat trip.

The boat capsized and he, alongside two others yet to be identified actors, drowned. His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem, confirmed to Vanguard that the corpse had been deposited in the morgue.