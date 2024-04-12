Popular Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has stated that budget cuts shouldn’t be the reason for creatives to die.

Nigerian actor Junior Pope died in a boat accident on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. In the final video the late Nollywood actor shared online before his death, he could be seen riding a boat without a life jacket.

He continuously shouted and urged the boat rider to slow down as he was not ready to leave his three children behind.

However, the boat eventually capsized, leading to the tragic death of five people, including him.

Reacting to this on X, Joselyn Dumas divulged, “Being refused the basic welfare needs on a production/film set in the name of the budget constraint is a total violation of the right of a creative! may our lives not end abruptly in pursuit of our daily bread 🙏🏽. We must do better RIP #juniorpope May God comfort and strengthen his family. 🙏🏽💔,”