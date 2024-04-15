The highly anticipated second edition of the Guinness Accravaganza festival is back, with R2Bees set to take the stage as the headline act.

Organised by Guinness at the vibrant Untamed Empire venue along Spintex Road, this event brings together Accra’s diverse community, from foodies and music lovers to fashion enthusiasts and sports fans.

Attendees can look forward to a day packed with exciting activities, including a unique food pairing experience, live screenings of the day’s football matches, and a fiercely contested FIFA tournament to crown Accra’s FIFA boss.

Adding to the excitement, renowned DJs such as DJ Lord, Mz Orstin, and DJ Sleek will keep the energy high with hours of pulsating music.

Joining the lineup are other notable artists including Jah Lead, Chayuta, and Yaw Darling, promising an unforgettable experience for all festival-goers.