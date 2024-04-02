Three pre-tertiary teacher unions have called off their two-week-old strike, which they initiated nationwide on March 20, 2024, citing the government’s failure to address their conditions of service.

The decision to end the strike follows the National Labour Commission (NLC) obtaining an interim injunction to halt the industrial action, thereby facilitating the commencement of negotiations.

These unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

In a statement to the media in Accra on Tuesday, King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, stressed the necessity for their employers to promptly engage in negotiations to address their concerns.

“As law abiding citizens and having respect for the court, we hereby declare the strike that was called on 20th March 2024 off. We ask all our members and teachers of pre tertiary education in this country to resume work with immediate effect.”

“We continue to ask the employer led by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to commence negotiations this afternoon, today April 2 2024. So we can expedite the negotiations and come to a conclusion to forestall any other happenings in the future,” he stated.

