US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeated calls for de-escalation in the Middle East, after an apparent Israeli strike on Iran.

Speaking from a G7 meeting in Italy, Blinken says Washington was not involved in any offensive operation Two US officials told the BBC’s US partner CBS News that an Israeli missile struck Iran overnight.

The Israeli government has not officially commented Iranian state media cite unconfirmed reports of explosions in the central province of Isfahan, but downplayed reports of an attack.

Isfahan is home to a large airbase, a major missile production complex and several nuclear facilities.

The global nuclear watchdog says no nuclear sites were damaged.

Iran has been on high alert in the wake of Israel pledging to respond to Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel on Saturday night.

Tehran has maintained that was retaliation for a presumed Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria on 1 April, in which 13 people were killed.

