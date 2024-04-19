The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed confidence in winning the forthcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency, notwithstanding the emergence of independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi as a formidable contender.

NPP members are actively engaging in campaign activities throughout the Constituency to garner support for the impending election.

Both the party’s national and regional executives have intensified their efforts within the constituency and are confident in retaining the Ejisu parliamentary seat.

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the NPP, expressed the party’s unwavering confidence in an interview with Citi News, stating, “Clearly Ejisu is NPP and NPP is Ejisu…we do not see that any independent candidate can win the Ejisu Constituency.

“We have a vibrant and energetic lawyer and we are strategically positioning the party to win this hands down,” he stated.

The party further asserted that Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former Member of Parliament for the area running as an independent candidate, has offered minimal contribution to the constituency’s development.

Nana Boakye added that the independent candidate poses no threat to the party’s expected victory.

“The facts are there; under President Kufuor, he was appointed at the Ministry of Highways as a director. Under Nana Akufo-Addo he was appointed as a deputy minister of roads…NPP gave him the opportunity to be an MP for 12 good years.”