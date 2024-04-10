The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has clarified that it has not given the green light to commercialise certain maize and soya bean products.

This clarification comes in the wake of concerns expressed by various commercial and small-scale farmers and aggregators regarding the registration and approval of 14 maize and soya bean products for use in food, feed, and other industrial applications by the National Biosafety Authority, under the Biosafety Act 2011 (831).

In a statement released on Wednesday, MoFA emphasized that “It is instructive to note that MoFA has not, through its National Variety Release and Registration Committee (NVRRC) of the National Seed Council (NSC) approved the commercialisation of the maize and soya products as approved by NBA.”

“Thus, these released products should not and must not be used as seeds in Ghana.”

MoFA reiterated its commitment to monitoring the use of these products within the country.

The Ministry also encouraged all stakeholders, including commercial and small-scale farmers, to adhere to the use of MoFA-approved (registered) seed varieties.

“This will help maintain the integrity of agricultural practices and ensure the well-being of both farmers and consumers in Ghana,” it added.

